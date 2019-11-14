Newly crowned . . . Blackbirds, Ottley, Gibbs and White shine at Foundation - Barbados Today

Two defending champs were dethroned and gave up their titles to new blood in the fourth annual Foundation’s Got Talent competition on Saturday at the school hall. Nathan Ottley, the tiny 11-year-old with a big voice, won the music component of the competition ahead of last year’s winner Latanya Woods.

Ottley singing You’re My Mom scored 512 with Woods four points behind. Yannisa Toney scored 453 points.

In the touching presentation which saw Ottley serenading his mother Natasha Gill on stage, Ottley sang while a slideshow of pictures of his mother and himself played in the background. He ended the performance fittingly, giving his mother a rose. Unsurprisingly, when he was announced winner she could not contain her joy as she cheered loudly before running on stage to hug and congratulate him.

Woods who began singing from the age of four got the audience to their feet with When I Look at You. She gave a mighty performance, as did 14-year-old Toney, who sang Feeling Good.

In the Dance category, Shanaiah Gibbs and Caitlin White scored 275 points to steal the title from last year’s winner Elissa Callender-Springer who amassed 210.5 points. Third place went to Jayden Moore-Phillips with 185 points.

Gibbs, a 17-year-old Upper Sixth form student, placed second in the competition last year while teammate White, also 17, who has been acting and dancing since the age of five, placed second at NIFCA 2012.

They danced to the Jessica Reedy gospel number Better, delivering an inspirational and emotional performance that was more than enough to oust last year’s winner and seasoned dancer Callender-Springer.

Callender-Springer’s self-choreographed piece appealed to the young crowd in the school hall. It was full of energy and showcased her skills in fitness, cheerleading and gymnastics and from attending Dance Strides Barbados and then the Louise Woodvine Dance Academy.

Third place in dance was 12-year-old Moore-Phillips who has been dancing for six years. In his first competition, he earned a silver medal and currently holds a bronze in the International Dance Grade. He and partner Shavira Seale were also crowd-pleasers.

At the end of the night, drama group Three Blackbirds were undefeated and retained their title from last year’s competition. Their piece called Expel Who? humorously looked at the questionable parenting style of parents who, even though their children are engaging in bad behaviour at school, do not seem to have a problem with the behaviour and refuse to apply disciplinary actions.

The group made up of Alexus Daniel, Chelsii Holder and Chene Belle had the audience’s attention from start to finish with their dialect, antics and outrageous witticisms. They remain undefeated for the last four years of the competition. They scored 204 points and had a clear lead ahead of Leah Best, Wendell Belgrave-Haynes and Isha Momorelle who performed The Boyfriend scoring 161. The third-place finisher was Delesa Joseph, Xavier King, Jayden Phillips, Samara Paris and Ritney Chriclow who scored 119 points for their piece called Bim Hot. (MR)