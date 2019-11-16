Fire bug bites - Barbados Today

A woman in her 50’s is now homeless after fire destroyed her two-bedroom housing unit at Martins Road, Pine St Michael around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Evelyn Sealy who lived in the home for the past 28 years said she lost all of her possessions in the blaze. She lived alone.

She said she had left home around 1 o’clock, and saw the blaze while she was on the road.

Meanwhile, when Barbados TODAY visited the area, residents who voiced their thoughts on how the fire may have started, said they were happy that no life was lost, and that no other unit on the block was destroyed.

The male occupant of the unit next to Sealy’s said he would be unable to stay at that location for some time due to partial damages as a result of the fire.

“All the damages are upstairs in the bedroom where the walls crack up bad. No water damages or nothing, it is just the heat crack up the walls. I guess some work and cleaning would have to be done.

“I was in my bed and heard the glass windows popping and I look outside and see the fire. The neighbours did hollering for me,” said the affected neighbour who declined to give his name.

Elderly resident, Nathalie Baptiste, said she was asleep when the smell of smoke and a cracking noise woke her.

Baptiste said seeing the flames sent shivers through her body, considering that it was so close to home.

“We were frightened. I was watching the fire blazing up. I was praying to God that it didn’t catch the whole block. I shout for my son and tell them ‘wunna get out the house’. Anyhow the fire tenders come and solve the problem,” Baptiste said.

[email protected]