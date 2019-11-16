King, Queen of Junior Bodybuilding and Body Fitness - Barbados Today
Two of the island’s tertiary learning institutions on Friday night produced the king and queen of junior bodybuilding and body fitness in Barbados.

During the National Sports Council’s Mr School Boy Bodybuilding and Miss School Girl Body Fitness Championships held at the Combermere School Hall in Waterford, St Michael, Asa Inniss of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) emerged as Mr School Boy while Laneekwa Gibson of the Barbados Community College (BCC) was crowned Miss School Girl.

Before a packed audience of parents, teachers and supporting students, Inniss also won the prizes for Best Poser and Most Muscular School Boy.

As seniors in the 16 – 21 categories, the top six have automatically qualified to compete in the Flex tournament in Barbados on February 29 next year.

That means Cameron Edwards of the Frederick Smith Secondary who placed second,  Damar Elcock of St Leonards Boys, third and Inniss will be joined by Amber Hinkson of The Lodge School (second), Angenique Quintin of Frederick Smith (third) and Gibson at the February senior level contest.

Friday’s event also turned out other champions among the much younger school children.

In the Tiny Tots Girls (6-8) Fitness category Kenya Archer of St Angela’s Convent came out top of her field with Akanni Charles of Bay Primary in the Boys’ Bodybuilding of the same age group, victorious.

The new queen of Tiny Tots (6-8) Bodybuilding is Lauren Hinds, a student of Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary, while the Junior Boys (9-11) Bodybuilding boss is Ty-rhese Mayers of Grazettes Primary who muscled his way to the top of a 12-member field.

Also in the (9-11) Junior Girls Bodybuilding section, Bay Primary must still be celebrating Kianna Mullin’s triumph.

Hindsbury Primary will not be left out of the merriment as one of theirs – Amber Haynes – is the Junior Girls (9-11) Fitness champion.

12. King and queen of junior bodybuilding and body fitness Asa Inniss (right) and Laneekwa Gibson

The Upper Juniors (12-15) Bodybuilders and Fitness performers were also in fine form at last night’s contest, the final of all related competitions for the year in Barbados.

For the bodybuilding boys, Queen’s College’s Stephon Hinds now reigns supreme even as Brianna Waldron of Combermere, his counterpart among the girls, was the victor.

In the same age group, but for fitness, Elissa Callender-Springer of Christ Church Foundation is now the fittest of them all in the island. (EJ)

