National Service of Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 24 - Barbados Today

The National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Barbados’ 53rd anniversary of Independence takes place at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on Sunday, November 24, beginning at 3:30 pm.

Members of the public are invited to join Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, members of Cabinet, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries in celebrating the occasion under the theme One Nation, One Love, One Light.

The preacher will be Bishop Dr Gerry Seale of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies while the officiant will be The Rev Beverley Sealy-Knight of the Barbados Christian Council.

The service will embrace the range of religious faiths represented in the island including the Christian, Muslim and Jewish Communities.

The newly-formed Barbados Youth Advance Corps will present the national flag and will also lead the intercessory prayers for young people.

The Rev Dr Michael Clarke of the Anglican Church will lead the Liturgy of Light during which the youth and centenarians will play important roles, lighting the official national candle and reciting the national pledge.

There will be musical performances by the Band of the Royal Barbados Police Force, the National Independence Service Mass Choir, the Moramus Singers, the choir of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral and the Royal Diadems.

Persons attending the service are asked to be seated by 2:45 pm.