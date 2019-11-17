Power surges affect several BWA stations - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform the public that it suffered power surges at several of its facilities Saturday night, which caused the equipment at the facilities to shut off.

While crews this morning began the process of restarting those facilities, a few still remain to be put back online. The stoppages resulted in loss of water supply to some customers in various districts overnight. However, pumping should resume once power is fully restored.

Meanwhile, work continues Sunday at the Newmarket Pumping Station to complete the repair of a pump damaged on Thursday as a result of the Barbados Light & Power Company’s electrical outages.

This facility along with the Fort George Reservoir sends water to customers in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church. As the work progresses, the water supply is slowly being restored to some areas, while others may continue to experience low levels or outages until the repair work is complete.

The Authority will continue to service customers in the affected districts via water tanker in the interim.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience these outages have caused.