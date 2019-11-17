Work still ongoing at BWA’s New Market pumping station - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to update customers in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church still impacted by water outages or low pressure that work to complete the repair of a pump at the New Market Pumping Station is still ongoing.

Repair work at the station is progressing slowly because personnel from the authority have been hindered by consistent periods of inclement weather, which has made accessing the station difficult at best.

Argyle Maynard, Engineer (Ag) in charge of Operations and Maintenance at the BWA, has stated: “We apologise to our customers in the affected areas and I wish to assure them that that our crews have been hard at work carrying out the necessary repairs to replace the 1.5 million gallon pump which was damaged. Weather permitting, we are on course to complete repairs to the pumping equipment tomorrow Monday, November 18. In the interim, our full fleet of water tankers will continue to service customers.”

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience these outages have caused.