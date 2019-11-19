Ministry urges public to assist elderly - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Ministry urges public to assist elderly - by Asminnie Moonsammy November 19, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 19, 2019

As the island continues to experience challenges with its electricity and water supply the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs is appealing to the public to carry out welfare checks on their elderly and other vulnerable relatives and neighbours.

Please check to make sure that these persons are not in distress and that they have adequate supplies of water and food. If persons are found to require more help than you can provide please contact the relevant authorities for assistance. (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

PM says power outages ‘unacceptable’

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has described the recent island wide power outages affecting the country as “unacceptable” and...

PM to address nation

Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the country via CBC’s radio network on the matter of the power outages by the...

All schools closed today

The Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training is advising parents and guardians that ALL schools will be...

Barbadians are without electricity for a second straight day.

This morning the Barbados Light and reported that overnight one of its large diesel engines shut down due to another stuck...

Shoppers cash in on sale

Barbadians took full advantage of yesterday’s last-minute sale at Liquidation Centre on Lower Bay Street, St Michael,...

Workers fear “rough” season from store closure

Employees at the Liquidation Centre are still trying to come to grips with the fact that its doors will be closed once and...

Government ready to help dislocated family

The parliamentary representative for 14 evicted residents of Evelyn’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael says he is doing all in...

bwa

‘No water until Tuesday for some’ – BWA

Some customers may not see water from their taps until Tuesday as the national water utility that depends on the electrical...

Martin Bryan

Businesses report mixed fortunes with national blackout

For some it was business as usual, while for others today’s power troubles created all kinds of issues including dried...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share