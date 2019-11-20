Jamaica’s Myers is Radical champion - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Jamaica’s Myers is Radical champion - by Barbados Today November 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 20, 2019

Jamaica’s William Myers is the new Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup (RCC) Champion, clinching the title in last weekend’s (November 16/17) final round at South Dakota, organised by the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC).

In a text-book demonstration of consistency, he claimed the regional title in its second year, with nine podiums in the 12 races and fourth-placed finishes in the other three. Despite failing to win in his rookie season, Myers beat reigning champion and three-time race-winner Stuart Maloney to the title by seven points.

The double Jamaica Race Drivers’ Club (JRDC) MP2 champion had signalled his intentions from early, when he topped the times in the first of two free practice sessions at the opening RCC round at Bushy Park Barbados in April. Always at the sharp end of the action, the newcomer finished third twice, then second in the day’s final race, ending the day second on points to Mark Maloney and establishing himself as a title challenger. Having never slipped below third in the standings and trailing Stuart Maloney by just one point ahead of last weekend’s finale, a trio of third-place finishes was enough for victory.

Jamaica’s William Myers on his way to clinching victory in the second Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup during last weekend’s finale at South Dakota in Guyana.

Racing at South Dakota for the first time, British F4 champion Zane Maloney added two more victories to his round three Bushy Park hat-trick, making him the season’s most successful driver in terms of race wins, with five. It could have been six, but for he and his uncle Mark being excluded from the results of the final race for failing to attend the weighbridge after the finish. The GMR&SC also presented Zane with a plaque for setting a new outright lap record for the 0.78-mile circuit during Saturday’s qualifying, at a time of 32.74s, representing an average speed of 85.75mph (137.99kmh).

That pole position time placed him comfortably ahead of the field, nearly eight-tenths quicker than Trinidad & Tobago’s Luke Bhola, second an improvement on his previous best grid position of fifth. Lone Guyanese driver Kristian Jeffrey was third, just a further three-hundredths adrift. Bhola’s team-mate Kristian Boodoosingh equalled his best qualifying result with fourth, while title contenders Myers and Maloney lined up on row three, three-tenths apart. Mark and Sean Maloney – each had headed the points table earlier in the season – were on row four, with Jamaica’s Horatio Brown at the back.

Sunday’s first of three 15-lap races was the only one run in the dry, but the 16-year-old Maloney did not make the best of his pole position, leaving work to do to pass drivers with more experience of the venue and fight back through the field. He crossed the line 2.6secs ahead of Bhola, who translated his best qualifying performance in to his first podium finish. Myers completed the podium ahead of title rival Stuart Maloney, assuming the series lead by two points, an advantage increased to 14 when Maloney was excluded from the results at post-race scrutineering for being underweight, promoting hometown boy Jeffrey to fourth place, after recovering from an early spin.

The reverse grid for race two had Brown and Sean Maloney on the front row, with the title contenders fourth and fifth. In a wet race, with lap times around 3secs off qualifying pace, Zane Maloney claimed his second win of the day, 7.4secs ahead of Boodoosingh, with Myers third again, increasing his margin over Stuart Maloney, who finished fourth, to 17 points.

Based on points scored in the first two races, Zane Maloney and Myers were on the front row for the day’s final encounter, with Stuart Maloney and Bhola on row two. In conditions worse than for race two, Zane Maloney, a self-confessed fan of racing in the wet, was followed across the line by his uncles Mark and Stuart, the trio covered by less than nine-tenths. When the winner and second-place finishers failed to report to the weighbridge, however, the reigning champion inherited the win, by 1.8secs from Boodoosingh, whose result kept him ahead of Zane Maloney to finish third in the title chase. Finishing third once again clinched the title for Myers, bringing the regional series to an appropriate conclusion with a Barbadian, a Jamaican and a Trinidadian finishing in the top three places following a final round staged in Guyana.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Austin ‘Jack’ Warner

‘A blot on football’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino did not mince words in reference to former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, insisting he had...

Bajan Tridents defeat Cayman Islands 3-0

Barbados Tridents registered an impressive 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands last night in Group A of League C at the...

Estwick’s post-mortem – West Indies batsmen continue to lose series

LUCKNOW, India – Assistant coach Roddy Estwick has hailed the work of his bowlers but believes there is still much work to...

Archer in spotlight against Kiwis

Joe Root has urged Jofra Archer not to underestimate his talent when facing the new challenge posed by New Zealand conditions...

West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor opens up about the game in the region.

Dottin, Taylor sign for the Hundred

Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin have become the first West Indies players to sign up for the women’s Hundred, joining...

‘Harden greatest-ever offensive player’

Russell Westbrook has been amazed by James Harden’s heroics since joining the Houston Rockets, declaring “nobody else”...

Footage of Nicholas Pooran shining the ball.

CWI still to make a decision despite ICC’s punishment of Windies’ batsman

The ball-tampering issue involving Nicholas Pooran might not be over. Despite being punished by the International Cricket...

BiiG hockey tourney ends Sunday

The stage is set for an exciting finals day of the 2019 BiiG Hockey Champions Trophy, being played at the Wildey, St Michael...

King, Queen of Junior Bodybuilding and Body Fitness

Two of the island’s tertiary learning institutions on Friday night produced the king and queen of junior bodybuilding and...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2