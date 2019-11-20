Rousing patriotism is the aim . . . Peter Ram has his say - Barbados Today

Peter Ram has released a new song for Barbados. The song entitled 246 is 100 per cent Bajan and was created to celebrate Independence. It highlights things which are uniquely Barbadian and which focus on our culture. He teams up with producer Jon Doe.

Ram, real name Peter Wiggins, spoke to Bajan Vibes the day after he performed at the Barbados Association of Texas 27th Annual Independence & Scholarship Gala Awards Saturday. The event was held on Holly Street, Houston, Texas. The singer said he wanted to do a song that would appeal to all Barbadians and make them feel patriotic.

“I tell myself Independence is a big thing. Everybody doing them own thing. I said let me stay in my corner and juggle Barbados. Going overseas and seeing Jamaicans at events you will see a million Jamaican flags, Grenada, Guyana… Everyone represents full but sometimes the Bajans does be sticky with it. But truth is, you can’t blame the Bajans outside to the fullest if they don’t have any activities to come out to,” he said.

The entertainer who was speaking to Bajan Vibes at the airport getting ready to head back to Miami and then to Washington, said the song has not been released overseas but he gets very positive and encouraging reactions when he performs it.

“I decided to do something and said hopefully they would come out… There is nowhere I sing this song that people don’t react. I haven’t released it in the US or overseas yet, but the people just love it. [It’s good] lyrically and it feels good singing it. I performed it last night and also at the Q in Florida. It is just a ‘having fun’ song.”

Ram, whom some refer to as an unofficial musical ambassador, explained how the song came about.

“I called Jon Doe, told him pick out a rhythm and let us do something for Barbados. I said let’s show people that there are nice places in Bim. I jokingly ask: If you ever drink some of our rum, if you ever taste our food… The people love when I ask if you ever had a roast, yellow meat breadfruit.”

It is not the first time the artiste is doing a patriotic song. In 2003, the former Party Monarch had a massive hit called: The Pledge.

Ram was busy performing and travelling all last weekend. His first performance was at Q in The Community, Florida. He said he was the one who inserted himself into the Q gig.

“It [Q] is a good vibe. I push myself in that. As you may know, I released a song called The Gathering. So then I started talking about The Gathering whenever I hit the stage. As it relates to Q, I did it on my own free will promoting We Gatherin’ 2020. I said: ‘let we put We Gatherin’ in the Q’. The first one was really nice, Q in New York. I also did Toronto Barbados on the Water and that was a hit too. People are really taking it in. Truth is, a while back I had gone to a Q in St George and I tell myself I ain’t gine back cause all I was hearing was slow music.”

Ram said doing the We Gatherin’ promotions with Q and performing at other events abroad has him very excited about 2020.

“I am looking forward to it. I am excited about We Gatherin’ 2020. It is going to be good to see all Bajans come together in one place and every parish represented. I will be coming from St George heavy. I got to represent. Everything should come together in one sweet celebration.”

The performer who is managed by Pyramid Entertainment also spoke about his participation in this year’s Crop Over festival. Ram was very visible not only as an artiste but he was also MC at the Bajaramas, the events leading up the season and at Junior Kadooment as well.

“My boss called me and said: ‘Ram there is a package for you to do. They want you involved in the Bajaramas. I replied: ‘Wuh dey want me do?’ He said: ‘They want you part host with an MC’. I said: ‘Doing wuh Ruel Ward?’ I started to get frighten now cause all I saying is ‘wuh, I never do this’. Ruel said: ‘Big man, you gotta go!’” Ram said as he laughed.

He continues: “I said I will try the first one and if I don’t like it, bow out. Ruel said: ‘No you can’t do that cause it is a contract for all the shows.’ I literally bite down my fingernails because I have never ever done anything like that before. I simply go on stage, do my thing and come off…”

After talking it over with his manager Ruel, Ram decided to run with it.

“I decided to try and build some self-confidence and do my thing. The first one by NCF [National Cultural Foundation] and second one by Dover were test runs but the one up St Philip, I was fully ready. When I got into them I didn’t even want them to end. I had fun introducing people like Edwin Yearwood and Alison Hinds.”

Ram, who along with Mole, Faith and Philip 7 were pushing the Peace Begins With Me campaign in schools lamented the recent death of a 16-year-old at the hands of another student while at school.

“One time it couldn’t be like this at all. In my time, it couldn’t happen. I don’t know what happen to the youths but everybody looking for someone to blame. Who ain’t blaming the teachers, blaming the Government, blaming the parents…

“We got to sit down with the youth and reason with them. Put programmes into the schools and don’t do it half way and stop. Reason with them and show them examples. Say to them: ‘If you do such-and-such, this is wuh gine happen…”

He challenges his fellow entertainers to use their stage and influence to speak to the youth through song.

“Take time out and do a song and say this one for the kids. Tell yourself: ‘I doing one against violence’. I would like the artistes come together and do a tune. The youth would reason and say: ‘Everybody telling me cool out, I like I should cool out.’”

Ram said there were different vices that influence our young people.

“When you come home from school, you go on the block too. When you come home from school, you going on YouTube, and YouTube teaches you everything – how to wash clothes, how to cook and how to shoot people, how to rob… It shows you everything.”

As for the future, Ram will be a part of something “big and special” which involves himself, Lil Rick, Edwin, Alison and RPB. That is as much as he was willing to divulge to Bajan Vibes.

“I will keep pushing my thing and flying the flag. When I get home, I have a couple shows to do as well,” he said. (IMC)