A blue human circle for diabetes awareness - Barbados Today

November 23, 2019

November 23, 2019

The Diabetes Association of Barbados continued its activities for Diabetes Month with a grand spectacle in the form of a human circle, which took shape at the Garrison Savannah, this afternoon.

President of the Association Trudy Griffith said about 50 people gathered wearing shirts and with balloons in hand, to form the blue circle, which she explained was the international symbol of diabetes.

She said the Association found it fitting to hold the event at the monument to mark the 50th anniversary of Barbados’ Independence, based at the Savannah, because of its national significance.

“It is just an event to raise awareness. It is also an opportunity for us to create some material that we can use going forward to show that we are observing World Diabetes Day, so we are all in solidarity wearing our shirts,” she said.

Griffith said the Association, which was a member of the International Diabetes Federation, has been focusing on The Family and Diabetes campaign to look at preventing, controlling and discovering diabetes across the world.

“So, in keeping with those three areas of focus, what we have decided to do is to do a national health screening programme. So, we try to do at least one screening in every parish. We were fortunate this year to have corporate support. So we would have done some screening at some corporate entities across Barbados,” she said.

The President said the Association would give a report on the findings from the screening, which started at the beginning of November, at the end of the month.

“I would advise persons that if they know that they have a family history of diabetes, if they are overweight, if they are not feeling well, to go to their doctor and get a checkup.

“Get tested. Once you are tested and we know whether you have diabetes or not then you would know that interventions would be needed so that you can chart your way to good health,” Griffith said. (AH)

