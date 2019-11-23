Grieving mom says Mark Gill was a ‘good guy’ - Barbados Today

Margaret Gill, the grieving mother of 27-year-old Mark Gill who lost his life in a vehicle accident just after midnight, has described her only child as a “good guy” who was multi-talented.

“I am trying to be brave. I am really trying. But I guess when reality kicks in I will feel my little punches. So far, I haven’t eaten anything for the day and I don’t feel like eating. I feel like I lose weight already and it is just a couple hours since he has passed.

“He is great. He is gifted. He can pick down a car, he can sand it down, he can paint it, he can do anything with a car. He used to work with his dad [Lance Gill] at Auto Repairs Centre [located in Strathclyde]. He just went for his truck licence on Wednesday so he could buy a truck,” Gill said, as she spoke proudly of the young man who she said had a bright future ahead.

As she reflected on her son’s life outside of their Strathclyde, Bank Hall, St Michael home, Gill said Mark, who attended Charles F Broome Primary and The St Michael School, studied Information Technology and Business Management at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Mark was the sole occupant of the motor car, a black Mitsubishi Evolution, registration XD92, which was travelling in a northerly direction along the highway from the area of Holborn circle towards Walmer Lodge. The vehicle reportedly veered off the carriageway to its near side and collided with a tree.

Mark died on the spot. Ambulance personnel and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene.

“Last night was not easy. One of his friends called and told me that he got in an accident. I said ‘he hurt?’ and he start to cry. So, when he started to cry, I told him I coming there now. I grabbed the keys and I got in the car. I got in the car and I don’t know how I get down there. I was just devastated just to hear that he got into an accident.

“Then, when we got there, we saw the police got the road cordoned off is when I realized that something serious has happened. I say ‘somebody dead’. I and my husband sit down and waited until the police called us, a Rasta guy gave us some water,” she said.

The mother recalled that the last time she saw Mark was around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when he left home to go for a haircut just a short distance away. She said he had also told her he was going to get something to eat and eventually hang out with his friends, as they usually do on Friday nights.

Mark often spoke about fixing up the plantation house in St Lucy where he intended to live, his mother said. He had also decided that he wanted to go on a European cruise with his family next year.

Margaret said her son, who always talked about visiting Europe, was excited about exploring Germany.

She said those plans to travel have to be now pushed aside, to make funeral arrangements.

“Sorry he had to go so soon. He had all of these plans on travelling. But everything is in God’s hands is all I could say because we always pray. God knows best. Everybody say they would meet at Christmas, but I guess there will be one person missing. It was a lot of fun with him around at Christmas,” Gill said.

She said while the tragedy has shaken the entire family, her husband who worked with his son just yesterday evening, was finding it especially difficult to come to terms with the loss. (AH)