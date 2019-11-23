Road fatality on Mighty Grynner Highway - Barbados Today
Andrew Delisle Anderson Carmichael

Road fatality on Mighty Grynner Highway - by Barbados Today November 23, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 23, 2019
Police are investigating a  road traffic collision, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday along the Mighty Grynner Highway, St Michael.
The collision has resulted in the death of one male who was the driver and sole occupant of a motor car, registration XD92, a black Mitsubishi Evolution, driven by  Mark Gill, of Strathclyde, Bank Hall, St Michael.
Police say the vehicle was travelling in a northerly direction along the highway from the area of Holborn circle towards Walmer Lodge. The vehicle reportedly veered off the carriageway to its near side and collided with a tree.
The driver died on the spot. Ambulance personnel and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene. 
