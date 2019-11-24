Fogging Schedule November 25 – 29 - Barbados Today
Fogging Schedule November 25 – 29
November 24, 2019

November 24, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 25, districts in St Philip to be fogged are Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay, Inchcape Terrace with Avenues, Harrismith, Shrewsbury, Harmony Hall, Eastbourne and environs.

The team will return to St Philip on Tuesday, November 26, to fog Culpepper Development, Hillview Road, Marley Vale, Ragged Point, Sealy Hill, St. Catherine, Duncans, Beulah Road, Sandy Hill, Sandy Hill Development and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 27, areas to be sprayed in St John are Rosegate, Lovell Road, Codrington Road, Massiah Street, Stewart Hill, Conset Bay, College Land, Sargeant Street and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 28, the team will be in Christ Church to fog Ashby Land, Durants Development, Durants Road, Durants Terrace, Evergreen Road, Sealy Land, Windy Ridge, Harts Gap with Avenues, St. Matthias with Avenues and environs.

St Michael will be targeted on Friday, November 29, specifically Connell Road, Rock Road, Clarke Road, Free Hill with Avenues, Boyce Road, Black Rock, Stanmore Crescent, Ellerslie School Gap, St. Stephen’s Hill, Goddard Road, St. Stephen’s Housing Area and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 pm each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

