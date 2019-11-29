West Indies thrash Afghanistan - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

West Indies thrash Afghanistan - by Barbados Today November 29, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 29, 2019

West Indies required just over an hour to thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets at Lucknow early today, and post an emphatic victory in the one-off Test at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium.

The Caribbean side nabbed the last three Afghan wickets for 11 runs with fast-bowling captain Jason Holder accounting for all, as the home side’s second innings folded for 120.

Set 31 for victory, West Indies lost out-of-form opener Kraigg Brathwaite cheaply for eight before overhauling their target off 38 deliveries.

The victorious West Indies team pose with tne winner’s trophy.

Left-handed opener John Campbell finished on a 16-ball unbeaten 19 which included four fours – the last of which was a belligerent punch over mid-off off left-arm spinner Amir Hamza to end the contest.

“We played a really good cricket game, and we were clinical. I asked the guys to make sure we don’t leave any stones unturned,” Holder said afterwards.

“Probably would have liked a little bit more in our first innings in terms of our batting, but we had a lead of 90. I think leads win games. Once you have a hefty lead, it puts pressure on the opposition.”

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who yesterday became the first West Indies spinner to claim a 10-wicket match haul on the subcontinent, was voted Man-of-the-Match.

Playing in only his second Test, he snatched seven wickets in the first innings to rout Afghanistan for 187 and then picked up another three wickets in the second innings to wipe out the hosts’ top order.

Captain Jason Holder took the final three Afghanistan wickets.

“Great credit to Rahkeem, he was outstanding throughout the match and did everything we asked of him,” Holder noted.

“He’s new to Test cricket, this is just his second match and first away from home, and bowled an exceptional spell in the first innings and then backed it up really well in the second innings, supported by the other bowlers.”

Resuming on 109 for seven – a lead of 19 runs – Afghanistan lost captain Rashid Khan in the second over of the day when he edged a defensive stroke at Holder’s first ball of the morning, and was caught at the wicket.

Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai (7) and tail-ender Yamin Ahmadzai (1) resisted briefly before Holder (3-20) knocked them over in successive overs. First, he removed Ahmadzai’s off stump and then found Zazai’s outside edge for wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich to complete formalities.

Brathwaite’s slump in international form then continued when he gloved Hamza through to Zazai in the fifth over. The right-hander has scored only 67 runs from his last eight Test innings at an average of eight.

Campbell endured no such horrors and finished the game quickly for the Windies.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share12
14 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Brooks’ maiden Test ton more sweets for Spartan

Joy must be on the faces of all those who are associated with the Spartan Club. Following their capture of the Barbados...

Labuschagne and Warner dominate Pakistan on opening day

Marnus Labuschagne became Test cricket’s leading run-scorer for 2019 as he and David Warner hit a record pink-ball...

Ellerton determined to upset favourites Weymouth Wales

Dark horses Crane and Equipment Ellerton and top-rated side Weymouth Wales will battle for a cheque worth $50, 000 when the...

Brooks and Cornwall put Windies on verge of victory

Shamarh Brooks struck a maiden Test hundred and Rahkeem Cornwall became the first West Indies spinner to claim a 10-wicket...

Belgrave makes history in winning road tennis title

Grantley Prescod Memorial Primary’s seven-year-old road tennis sensation Kenoja Belgrave became the youngest boy to capture...

Increased interest being shown in Segway Polo

Since capturing a record third consecutive WOZ Challenge Cup at the Segway Polo World Championship in Sweden earlier this...

McGregor returns

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon on January 18, 2020, where he will take on...

International Jockeys’ Challenge an overwhelming success

The Barbados Lottery “International Jockeys’ Challenge” Race Day did not disappoint fans of the “Sport of Kings” at...

Best and Cumberbatch aiming for squash gold

Barbados’ junior squash stars Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch will headline the 2019 Barbados Junior Open which serves...

14 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share12