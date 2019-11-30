Independence celebrations marred by triple homicide - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Independence celebrations marred by triple homicide - by Barbados Today November 30, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 30, 2019

Barbadians awoke Saturday to news of a triple homicide in St Andrew.

Attorney General Dale Marshall says news of the deaths dampened the celebrations marking the 53rd Anniversary of Independence.

“Today is a day when we would have ordinarily been celebrating our independence, and it is so sad that in the midst of our independence festivities they’ve been marred by this homicide,” Marshall said in a statement.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the homicides were as a result of a family dispute related to land.

The names of the deceased have not been released but three men are said to have died in a cutlass incident.

“The tragedy about this whole situation is that when the deaths occur the thing that is left is the real estate,” Marshall said.

“There has to be a better way for Barbadians to look to resolve these kinds of disputes.”

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share298
302 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Prime Minister’s Independence Message 2019

oday, on our 53rd anniversary of Independence, I wish you Barbados a blessed birthday. And I trust that as you enjoy the...

Grenville Phillips II

Solutions Barbados’ Independence Message

This wonderful little island has been well-positioned to succeed as an independent nation.  We were provided with...

Irving Burgie dies

Irving Burgie, the songwriter and composer who wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Barbados, has died. Prime Minister...

Desi Bouterse: Suriname president gets 20 years in jail for murder

Suriname’s President Desi Bouterse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over the execution of 15 political...

Traffic collision leaves two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured, while another was slightly injured in a collision in the Warrens area, police say. More to...

Recommitting to nation-building

Independence message from CTUSAB On becoming an independent nation in 1966, Barbados joined the list of 64 Commonwealth...

Independence: A common purpose

Independence Message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown As we celebrate Barbados’ achievements on this 53rd...

Sovereignty, not just independence, matters

Independence Message by Leader of the Opposition Bishop The Hon. Joseph J.S. Atherley J.P., M.P. Fellow Barbadians, We have...

Lashley’s foundation honours two

Barbados is facing a serious identity crisis, one social activist and community organizer has charged, while calling for...

302 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share298