Bajans in Jamaica celebrate 53 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Bajans in Jamaica celebrate 53 - by Barbados Today December 1, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 1, 2019

It’s not just about infrastructural development!

This was the strong caution issued by Methodist Chaplin Reverend Dr Karen Durant-McSweeney in delivering the sermon at a service of thanksgiving on Sunday in celebration of Barbados’ 53rd anniversary of political independence from Britain.

The preacher quoted directly from Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Independence Day address as she urged members of the congregation to focus on love and to be their brother’s keeper.

“No amount of foreign capital investment or Government spending will substitute for our duty to be our brother’s keeper, to do unto others as we would wish them to do unto us. That light of love, that light of caring, that light of compassion, that light of commitment to honesty, that light that was so characteristic of Barbados when we started this Independence journey 53 years ago needs to shine in and through us all,” Mottley said in her address to the nation on Saturday.

However, while pointing out that society was currently divided between those living uptown and those living downtown, Durant-McSweeney cautioned that classism posed a serious threat to national development.

“It’s not just about infrastructural development,” the Methodist preacher emphasized, while making further reference to the Prime Minister’s speech in which she said “If concrete, steel and other building materials, if architectural plans and Town Planning approvals; if the nod of investors and international financial institutions were all it took to make a nation great, then I would continue to recite plans and achievements — but creating the Barbados we desire and deserve requires much more.”

Sunday’s thanksgiving service was held at The University of the West Indies Chapel, Mona Campus, and attended by several Barbadians resident in Jamaica.

Honorary Consul Winston Bayley extended a special welcome to new members of the community, including Editor-in-Chief of the Jamaica Gleaner Kaymar Jordan and the Managing Director of the Jamaica Observer Julian Rogers.

Honorary Consul for Barbados Winston Bayley poses with Managing Director of the Jamaica Observer Julian Rogers and Editor-in-Chief of the Gleaner Kaymar Jordan. (Photos by Leonard Thomas)

Bayley also extended a special welcome to members of the diplomatic community in Kingston and other friends of Barbados. He also highlighted the participation of Barbadian students attending UWI Mona.

The service, which featured uplifting renditions by the St Andrew Singers, was followed by a reception at which Mudda Sally made a special appearance. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Lawrence T Gay Primary School to reopen

The Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, located at Spooners Hill, St Michael, will open tomorrow, Monday, December 2. The...

Changes in petroleum prices

Effective midnight Sunday, December 1, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene will decrease, while the price of kerosene...

Antigua and Barbuda takes over CFATF chairmanship from Barbados

Director of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) in Antigua, Lieutenant Colonel Edward...

Eric Holder to receive honorary award

Cabinet has announced that the former Attorney General of the United States of America, Eric Himpton Holder, has been awarded...

UPDATE: Irving Burgie dies

US composer Irving Burgie, who helped to popularise Caribbean music with hit songs like Day-O, has died aged 95. His death...

Private day care centres must register by January 31

Operators of private day care centres are reminded that the deadline for registering their businesses or renewing their...

Fogging Schedule December 2 – 6

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, December 2,...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy...

Three dead, one seriously injured in Walkers Terrace mayhem

By Anesta Henry Amid celebrations to mark Barbados’ 53rd Independence anniversary, a deadly sword attack at Walkers...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share