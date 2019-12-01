Bajans in Jamaica celebrate 53 - Barbados Today

It’s not just about infrastructural development!

This was the strong caution issued by Methodist Chaplin Reverend Dr Karen Durant-McSweeney in delivering the sermon at a service of thanksgiving on Sunday in celebration of Barbados’ 53rd anniversary of political independence from Britain.

The preacher quoted directly from Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Independence Day address as she urged members of the congregation to focus on love and to be their brother’s keeper.

“No amount of foreign capital investment or Government spending will substitute for our duty to be our brother’s keeper, to do unto others as we would wish them to do unto us. That light of love, that light of caring, that light of compassion, that light of commitment to honesty, that light that was so characteristic of Barbados when we started this Independence journey 53 years ago needs to shine in and through us all,” Mottley said in her address to the nation on Saturday.

However, while pointing out that society was currently divided between those living uptown and those living downtown, Durant-McSweeney cautioned that classism posed a serious threat to national development.

“It’s not just about infrastructural development,” the Methodist preacher emphasized, while making further reference to the Prime Minister’s speech in which she said “If concrete, steel and other building materials, if architectural plans and Town Planning approvals; if the nod of investors and international financial institutions were all it took to make a nation great, then I would continue to recite plans and achievements — but creating the Barbados we desire and deserve requires much more.”

Sunday’s thanksgiving service was held at The University of the West Indies Chapel, Mona Campus, and attended by several Barbadians resident in Jamaica.

Honorary Consul Winston Bayley extended a special welcome to new members of the community, including Editor-in-Chief of the Jamaica Gleaner Kaymar Jordan and the Managing Director of the Jamaica Observer Julian Rogers.

Bayley also extended a special welcome to members of the diplomatic community in Kingston and other friends of Barbados. He also highlighted the participation of Barbadian students attending UWI Mona.

The service, which featured uplifting renditions by the St Andrew Singers, was followed by a reception at which Mudda Sally made a special appearance. (PR)