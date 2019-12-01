Eric Holder to receive honorary award - Barbados Today
Eric Holder to receive honorary award - by Barbados Today December 1, 2019

Article by
Published on
December 1, 2019

Cabinet has announced that the former Attorney General of the United States of America, Eric Himpton Holder, has been awarded the Honorary Award of the Order of the Freedom of Barbados.

His name was not included in the official National Honours List 2019.

Holder is being awarded for his distinguished and extraordinary service to Barbados, the Caribbean Diaspora and to humanity at large.

The honour will be conferred on Holder by the Governor General at a date in the future.

The announcement of Holder’s honour was made at the formal ceremony for the presentation of honours on Independence Day at Kensington Oval.

Holder served as the first African American Attorney General of the United States of America, from 2009 to 2015.

