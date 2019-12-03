A Christmas treat . . . Digicel launches competition with a difference - Barbados Today
A Christmas treat . . . Digicel launches competition with a difference

December 3, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 3, 2019

Digicel is offering its customers a unique way to win prizes as it makes a more determined effort to encourage customers to use digital technology.

Speaking just before a procession through Bridgetown to launch the company’s Shake to Win competition Monday, Head of Marketing for Digicel Barbados Limited Janelle Germain explained how the competition would work.

“Once a customer downloads our app and activates any data plan, once they ‘shake the app’, they get the opportunity to win a wide variety of prizes. It is very intricate, probably the first of its kind in Barbados, and our technical team worked hard behind the scenes to make it a reality. We are hoping that with this competition, it will encourage our customers to utilize digital more.”

Germain said the contest, which runs until January 18, has a regional grand prize of $40,000 in December, and another $10,000 in January.

“We also have weekly prizes including smart TVs, $1,000 in cash, apps, home theatre systems, Beats headphones,” she added. “And every Saturday, once you are on an active pre- or post-paid plan, you automatically win. Between 6 and 7 p.m., you shake and a prize will pop out. On Saturday, you are guaranteed to win a prize between those hours, but of course you can win on other days too. It promises to be an exciting and rewarding campaign.”

After the company launched the contest at its offices Monday morning, Digicel staff took to the streets of Bridgetown with members of the Royal Barbados Police Force Band in the afternoon, distributing caps and bags along with information about the competition. (DH)

