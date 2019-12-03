Chelsea expect decision on transfer ban appeal soon - Barbados Today
Chelsea expect decision on transfer ban appeal soon - December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expects to be told “very soon” whether the club’s transfer ban has been lifted.

The Blues were given a two-window ban by FIFA in February for breaching rules around signing young players.

Chelsea elected not to rush an appeal, meaning they were denied the chance to bring in new players during the summer.

But their case was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month and the club expects to be told within days if they have been successful.

A judgement published by FIFA showed 150 rule breaches had been committed by the club involving 69 academy players over several seasons.

When asked when he expects to discover the result of that appeal, Lampard said: “Very soon, I believe. Days, I think.

“I haven’t heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement [on Chelsea’s plans for January] until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there.”

Chelsea’s ban is scheduled to end in February 2020.

