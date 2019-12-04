Cornwall and Brooks jump up ICC rankings - Barbados Today
Cornwall and Brooks jump up ICC rankings - by December 4, 2019

December 4, 2019

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and Shamarh Brooks have both stormed up the respective International Cricket Council rankings following outstanding performances in the inaugural one-off Test against Afghanistan last week.

The 26-year-old Cornwall has been rewarded for his 10-wicket match haul by jumping 63 places in the bowling rankings to 47th.

He claimed 10 for 121 as West Indies crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets inside three days in Lucknow.

Cornwall’s effort, in only his second Test following his debut last August in the Caribbean, saw him become the first West Indies spinner to claim a 10-wicket match haul on the subcontinent.

The 31-year-old Brooks, meanwhile, rose 68 places to 62nd in the batting rankings following his excellent 111 in the first innings – his maiden Test hundred in his third outing.

Cornwall and Brooks led several of their teammates enjoying upward movement in the latest rankings released today.

Left-handed opener John Campbell moved up 24 spots to 74th following his maiden Test fifty – a fluent 75-ball 55 in the first innings – while wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich leapt nine places to 41st after scoring 42 also in the first innings.

Off-spinner Roston Chase, who claimed three wickets in three overs in the Afghanistan second innings, has moved up five places to 34th.

Captain Jason Holder was rewarded for his five wickets in the match, jumping one spot to a career-best third spot in the bowling rankings behind Australian seamer Pat Cummins and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who occupy the top spots.

The 28-year-old’s movement has also seen him consolidate his top ranking in the all-rounders charts. At 35th in the batting rankings, he is the highest-ranked West Indies player with Dowrich next best.

India captain Virat Kohli has returned to the summit of the batting rankings, eclipsing Australia stroke-maker Steve Smith. 

