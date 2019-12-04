Reds pummel Everton to maintain EPL cushion - Barbados Today

Liverpool pushed Everton manager Marco Silva closer to the sack and retained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a crushing win at Anfield which dropped the Toffees into the relegation zone.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, already missing suspended goalkeeper Alisson and injured Fabinho, still felt able to rest key attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from his starting line-up and win in comfort.

Liverpool effectively won the game with four goals in the first half – Sadio Mane creating two early strikes for Divock Origi and the recalled Xherdan Shaqiri.

Michael Keane pulled one back for shambolic Everton but Liverpool were soon back in control when Origi controlled Dejan Lovren’s pass for a brilliant third and Mane got the goal he deserved when he crowned a sweeping counter-attack from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inviting delivery.

Richarlison took advantage of Liverpool’s own vulnerable defending to make it 4-2 on the stroke of half-time, but in reality Everton were never seriously in contention at any point.

Liverpool completed the humiliation for Silva and his team with Georginio Wijnaldum’s low shot for the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scored as Leicester beat bottom-club Watford 2-0 to climb back to second.

After a goalless first half, Vardy fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Adam Masina had fouled Jonny Evans.

Maddison then made sure of the win in stoppage time, breaking away before slipping the ball past Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

Manchester United condemned former manager Jose Mourinho to defeat on his return to Old Trafford and ended Tottenham’s three-match winning streak with a 2-1 defeat, courtesy of a double strike from Marcus Rashford.

The win moved United up to sixth place.

There were also wins for Chelsea who defeated Aston Villa 1-0; Southampton edged Norwich 2-1 and Wolves beat West Ham 2-0.