Senators tell Govt ‘act now on EPA’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Senators tell Govt ‘act now on EPA’ - by December 5, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 5, 2019

As the clock races down on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, two senators have urged Government to take urgent advantage of a separate trade and commercial deal with the UK.

Government Senators Dr Lynette Holder and Crystal Drakes gave their backing for a regional economic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom as the law to enforce the deal came before the Upper Chamber.

The Economic Partnership Agreement (Amendment) Bill modifies the original EPA between the EU and the CARIFORUM group of nations – the Caribbean Community and Dominican Republic – to take into account a separate partnership with the UK after Brexit.

Senator Holder, the head of the Small Business Association, cited what she deemed as a “major failure” on the part of the previous administration to take advantage of an Inter-American Development Bank grant to build a lab for small businesses to test their products to meet international standards.

She said: “I am hopeful as we go forward that we may consider how do we improve the opportunity for small firms to build capacity that they can in turn access those markets and in building capacity be able to help with the phytosanitary and sanitary issues to access the EU market?”

The Senator said the time for action to replace talk to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) penetrate the bigger markets.

She added: “We are talking about enabling this MSME sector to access this huge market but we do have constraints.

“We have to address the capacity issues. I am of the view that you cannot go at it alone when you are small.

“The ‘Lone Ranger’ concept does not fly for me. When it comes to the practical side of business the ‘Lone Ranger’ ideology will not work.

“We have to work together we have to identify clusters. We must be able to leverage our strength across CARIFORUM.

“This is why the [CARICOM Single Market and Economy] is so critical. It was introduced primarily so that we can access markets.”

Earlier, Senator Drakes warned Government that failure to implement policies and to take advantage of the EPA would not allow businesses to benefit from all that it promises.

She said: “I support the Government in the tabling of this bill.

“I hope it can move us in a direction that starts to create new jobs and opportunities in Barbados and I do implore the Government to put some real measures in place that allows for businesses to take advantage of the economic partnership agreement.” 

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share1
2 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

DLP mourns passing of Sir Warwick Franklin

Democratic Labour Party Stalwart Sir Warrick Franklin has died. The Democratic Labour Party has described the former Minister...

Authority readies move on illegal connections

One day after it was revealed that four illegal water connections were found on the premises of the now condemned Liquidation...

Former DLP candidate sues over dismissal

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who was appointed by the last Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Cabinet to manage the...

Tears for Temario

Tears flowed this afternoon as hundreds gathered at the St Lucy Parish Church to bade farewell to 16-year-old Temario Holder,...

PM encourages more human interaction

Prime Minister Mia Mottley wants there to be more intergenerational interactions across Barbados to deal with some of the...

Changes in region’s ties with Canada

Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur has expressed concern about a diminished bilateral relationship between Canada...

‘No long talk’ – Temario Holder’s funeral: Cleric urges action

Calling for an end to talk, an Anglican priest used the funeral of slain student Temario Holder to call for a national effort...

Barbados ‘no longer in default’ on foreign currency debt

Weeks after Government cemented a deal with external creditors, regional credit ratings agency Caribbean Information and...

British-European aid ‘still on … for now’

Barbados will continue to benefit temporarily from Britain’s pact with the European Union to provide aid to poor and...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share1