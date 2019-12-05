Taking the stage - Barbados Today
Taking the stage - by December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019

Anna Greenidge, is a talented Barbadian singer and actress. She recently graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, in New York City.  Under the guidance of voice coach Maachelle Farley, have created a rendition of the classic Christmas song Silent Night, that is truly inspirational.

The rendition is a Barbadian production, with the music score being performed by Lowrey Worrell, a versatile and talented Barbadian musician, and recorded by Anthony Lowhar of Commercial Music Inc.

Anna returned home in September, with the aim of establishing herself on the music scene in Barbados and to continue to develop her career in theatre, by producing a cabaret show that can be taken to private events, hotels and restaurants across Barbados.

In addition, as a contestant in the preliminary stage of Baje To The World, Anna is looking forward to performing for Barbados, with the hope of being given the opportunity and honour to represent Barbados, at Britain’s Got Talent 2020.   (PR)

