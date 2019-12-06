Bail for accused thief - Barbados Today

A salesman who allegedly stole $47,035.35 in goods from Massy Distribution (Barbados) Limited has been warned to stay away from all locations of the supermarket chain.

The order was imposed on Lynford Dacosta Daley, of Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, St Michael after he was not required to plead to the indictable charge before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

It is alleged that the 43-year-old stole a large number of items including 327 cans of milk; 88 tubs of butter; 12,187 boxes of juices; 1,713 bottles of vodka; 83 bottles of wine; 175 bottles of rum; 177 bottles of whiskey; two bottles of Jagermeister; 106 bottles of water; 981 packs of seasoning; chewing gum, granola bars and chocolate. The crime is alleged to have occurred between October 19 and December 3.

There was no objection to bail for the accused who had Harry Husbands as his attorney-at-law.

Daley is now on $40,000 bail which he secured with one surety. The case against him continues in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 3, 2020.

In the meantime, he must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Tuesday before noon with valid identification.