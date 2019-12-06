Gandalf looking for double in John B Simpson feature handicap - Barbados Today
Gandalf

Gandalf looking for double in John B Simpson feature handicap - by December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

A diet of superstars will be on the menu for the John B Simpson featured handicap at the Garrison Savannah for the top-rated horses tomorrow going 1570 meters.

The John B Simpson is Race 7 on the card and has a purse of $32,500. It is slated to run off at 4:30 p.m.

Gandalf, the defending champion, returned to action after a seven month lay off following chip knee surgery.

He finished second to stablemate Brave Star in the Breeders classic going 1800 meters on November 16th and will be dangerous once again.

Gandalf’s last three 1570 meter runs cannot be ignored, as he won the John B Simpson Classic before running his foes off their feet again in the Diamonds International on Boxing Day 2018. He then finished second to Knight Prowler on March 30th 2019.

Rickey Walcott will be aboard the 2018 Derby winner once again with 112 pounds and will break from gate seven.

Gold Cup winner Celestial Storm is still looking for her second win this year, despite placing in all three of her last starts at 1570 meters.

She also finished second to Gandalf on Boxing Day and placed fourth in the Midnight Thomas Handicap.

The grey five-year-old mare also put on a stellar effort but placed second to Bodie Tap in this year’s Tommy Pierce.

Rasheed  Hughes will retain his Gold Cup winning ride once again and has the same starting gate she won the gold cup from; number one. She will carry 118 pounds.

Sir David Seale’s Night Prowler will also be one to watch.

It will be interesting to see if Night Prowler can win or run a position higher than his rival Infrared who placed second in this year’s Gold Cup with Night Prowler finishing third.

Infrared also bested Night Prowler in the George, Cecil and Corbin Memorial.

The pair last met in the Tommy Pierce and were both unplaced.

Delano Lopez who won with Night Prowler in his lone win in Barbados will ride with 125 pounds.

The six-year-old Infrared has won the most races this year (3) of all the horses in the field.

He won the Coolmore Stakes, the George, Cecil and Corbin Memorial and The Mighty Grynner Trophy, which were all at the longer lengths, winning twice at nine furlongs and once at 11 furlongs.

