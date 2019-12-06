WORLD - Five-year-old boy invites entire class to watch his adoption - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

WORLD – Five-year-old boy invites entire class to watch his adoption - by December 6, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 6, 2019

A five-year-old boy in Michigan has invited his whole kindergarten class to witness his legal adoption – and warmed hearts across the world.

The youngster, identified as Michael,  relaxing in an adult-sized courtroom chair, next to his adoptive parents joined his new family at Kent County court on Thursday.

Behind them, were his classmates who happily waved paper hearts on sticks.

During the hearing, each child introduced themselves and explained why they had come to celebrate.

“Michael is my best friend,” said a small boy named Steven.

“My name is Lily and I love Michael,” a little girl told Judge Patricia Gardner, who wore a necklace of Christmas decorations for the occasion.

“We began the school year as a family,” Michael’s teacher said. “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

The group of classmates, teachers and parents broke into cheers and applause as Michael and his parents banged the judge’s gavel, completing the process.

Thursday was Kent County court’s annual Adoption Day, and 37 children were “lovingly and officially welcomed by their families”, the county wrote on Facebook.

“Sometimes their journeys have been very long. They’ve included miracle and change for the children and family, and incredible community support – as you’re able to see today in Michael’s adoption hearing,” the Honorable Judge Patricia Gardner said, according to local ABC affiliate 13 On Your Side.

“His whole kindergarten class and school being here to say ‘we love you,’ and ‘we support you’ and ‘we’ll be here not only today, but in all the years in the future.’”

Filmed outside the courtroom for local television, the five-year-old declared, “I love my daddy!” as his father visibly welled up.

The picture showing Michael and his class has since been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook. (BBC)

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share54
55 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

WORLD – Rescuers find dead mother and three children in Albanian house as quake toll hits 46

DURRES, Albania – Search teams pulled the bodies of a mother, her two-year-old twins and seven-year-old son from the rubble...

WORLD – Storm threatens to scramble Thanksgiving travel plans

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after bringing havoc to the Rocky Mountains, a powerful winter storm rolled across the Midwest on...

WORLD – Priests guilty of abusing deaf children at Argentine school

MENDOZA, Argentina — Two priests were found guilty on Monday of sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic-run school in...

Gay, married Barbadian priest elected Bishop of Missouri

The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri on Saturday elected Rev Deon K Johnson as its 11th diocesan bishop at Christ Church...

WORLD – Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide pleads not guilty

BOSTON — A former Boston College student pleaded not guilty Friday in her first court appearance on charges that she...

WORLD – Israel’s prime minister indicted on corruption charges

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Thursday in a series of corruption cases, throwing Israel’s...

WORLD – Britain’s Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal

LONDON – Britain’s Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his...

WORLD – As Epstein died, guards allegedly shopped online and slept

NEW YORK — Two jail guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself were charged Tuesday with...

WORLD – Campus under siege as Hong Kong police battle protesters

HONG KONG — Police tightened their siege of a university campus where hundreds of protesters remained trapped overnight...

55 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share54