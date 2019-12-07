REGION - WFP says 3.7 million Haitians in need urgent food assistance - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

REGION – WFP says 3.7 million Haitians in need urgent food assistance - by December 7, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 7, 2019

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it is scaling up its operation to provide emergency food assistance to 700,000 people. To reach them and deliver common humanitarian services, WFP is appealing for USD62 million.

One in three Haitians, or 3.7 million people, need urgent food assistance, including 1 million suffering severe hunger according to a nationwide study conducted in August by the CNSA (National Coordination for Food Security) with support from WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Millions of Haitians have been hit hard by rising prices, a weakening local currency, and a drop in agricultural production. Social and civil unrest over the past three months rendered many main roads impassable too, further restricting access to food for poorer households. Recently, a slight improvement in security allowed WFP to deliver food assistance to families cut off since September.

Over the past three weeks, nearly 23,000 people have received emergency food assistance in the Nord-Ouest department, defined by the government’s report as the most food insecure in the country. WFP provides families with enough food for a month.

WFP is also expanding distributions and providing cash and vouchers to other departments affected by food insecurity. In November, 67,000 people were given cash so as local markets recover, households can purchase food locally. So far in 2019, WFP has met the emergency food needs of 138,000 people across the country. New distributions and deliveries will be organised whenever the security situation allows.

The unrest has hampered humanitarian organizations’ efforts too. Transport of WFP food to many vulnerable communities, particularly using the main roads between the capital Port-au-Prince and Artibonite and across southern Haiti has been affected.

WFP’s school feeding programme provides meals to 300,000 children annually in 1,200 schools nationwide. It is considered the largest food safety net in Haiti but only 60 percent of schools have reopened since the turmoil began three months ago.

To reach areas difficult or impossible to access by road, WFP launched a three-month air operation in late November. A chartered Mi8-AMT helicopter is providing reliable transport for cargo and staff from the entire humanitarian community. It can carry up to 22 passengers or 4 tons of cargo.

For WFP, investing in sustainable solutions is key to addressing the root causes of food insecurity in Haiti. WFP significantly increased its support to local agriculture in line with Government plans to revitalize the agriculture sector as a means of tackling food insecurity.

Source: United Nations

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

PM Mottley accepts CARICOM office space in Nairobi, Kenya

Prime Minister Mia Mottley today accepted, on behalf of her regional colleagues, space in an ultra-modern business complex in...

Update – Drowning at Pebbles Beach

Police say today’s drowning victim at Pebbles Beach, St Michael is Ronald William Grane, a 72-year-old visitor from Ohio,...

Reported drowning at Pebbles Beach

Police have responded to a reported drowning at Pebbles Beach near the Hilton Hotel, St Michael. Unconfirmed reports indicate...

WORLD – Oceans running out of oxygen as temperatures rise

BBC – Climate change and nutrient pollution are driving the oxygen from our oceans, and threatening many species of...

Region – Police probe discovery of burnt aircraft in Belize

BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – Police were continuing their investigations into the discovery of a burnt out plane near the...

Today’s weather

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says a surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature. As such it...

Charities ‘must file annual financials’ – AG

The days of charities governing themselves with little to no oversight are over, Attorney General Dale Marshall revealed...

Integrity in Public Life Bill finally ready

One year after the Mia Mottley Government’s signature Integrity in Public Life Bill was sent to the Select Committee of...

Dominica PM re-elected in tense election

ROSEAU – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has emerged from a “bruising” campaign to claim victory in Friday’s general...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share