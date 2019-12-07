Worrell launches Letters to the Nation - Barbados Today

Local talk show host Corey Worrell is seeking to inspire young people through his newly published book Letters to the Nation.

The book was launched today at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Law Lecture Theatre. It is a compilation of a selection of inspirational articles published in Worrell’s ‘Awright Den’ weekly newspaper column.

“There are Barbadians that inspired me and I know that I am an inspiration to others and I want to be an inspiration to those young people. So whether or not they have no influence, I want to be influential in their lives so I have to go where they are. I may not be able to go there every day in person, but if the book is where they are, they can pull at it when they want and get something from it,” Worrell said during the launch.

Worrell suggested that those at the Government Industrial School, Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds, and the Barbados Youth Advance Corps could benefit from reading the book. It is his intention to get copies into those institutions and believes it would also be beneficial to school goers.

“There is greatness, there is substance, and there is life inside of this book. And I know that there are especially fourth formers, fifth formers and sixth formers who could benefit from what is in this book. Some of them go in the library, they may have free period or they may go in at lunch and they may see this book and pick it up and this book is an encouragement to them,” he said.

Worrell said he decided to write the book after members of the public continually asked for him to send them articles already published to use for personal or educational purposes.

“So I thought it best that this would be a good opportunity to put the most impactful articles, not the ones on politics, not the ones on national issues, but the ones that spoke to the heart, the ones that caused you to think, the ones that really impacted lives, to compile them in a book and be able to give that book,” he said.

The author revealed that 46 of his over 300 published articles were used in Letters to the Nation.

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley and Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment Adrian Force joined Worrell’s family and friends at the launch. (AH)