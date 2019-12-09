Etiquette lessons . . . West Terrace Primary students dine at Tamarind Hotel - Barbados Today

The management and staff of Tamarind Hotel recently hosted a group of extra special guests – close to 80 Infants ‘A’ students of the West Terrace Primary School – for lunch and an etiquette session.

Infants A teacher, Yvette Archer, explained that the activity for the five to six-year-olds was the school’s way of fulfilling a section of the Health Science curriculum.

“We are to expose the students to social skills such as table manners, eating with knife and fork and the like. So we decided the best way to do this would be for them to actually experience a formal lunch activity.

“We saw this as very important in reinforcing what they are being taught at home and at school, where they would be able to practise what they have learnt. We want to thank the management and staff of Tamarind for hosting us. We have had a good working relationship with them over the years and this is another successful activity we have embarked on with them, which we wish to make an annual event,” she said.

Tamarind’s Operations Manager, Antonia Hinds, explained that since adopting the school a few years ago, they had enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship.

“When we got the call to host the children we jumped at the opportunity as we are always willing to assist wherever we can in the community, especially when it involves children. Added to that, the fact that we are a family hotel made this a perfect fit,” she said.

Tamarind also hosts a similar annual event with the Nightingale Children’s Home every Christmas, when the children spend a day at the property as guests. Hinds said they have lunch, play games and use the pool, among other activities, and all leave with Christmas goodies and gifts.

“This is a highlight for us during that time of the year and we are already preparing for it,” Hinds said. (PR)