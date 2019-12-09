Missing Christ Church man found dead at sea - Barbados Today
Missing Christ Church man found dead at sea

December 9, 2019

The body of a Christ Church man who was reported missing last Wednesday was this morning recovered from the sea just off St Ann’s Fort.

Xavier Morris, 20, of Parish Land was positively identified by family members this evening at the mortuary of the Two Sons Funeral Home, police said.

He was reportedly last seen at Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael on the day he disappeared.

Police received a call from the captain of a vessel who reported that he had seen a man’s body floating in an area off the coast of the Hilton Hotel.

The Barbados Coast Guard was summoned and personnel recovered a naked and bloated body some 300 metres off the shore at St. Ann’s Fort. It was also in a state of partial decomposition.

Morris’s body was taken ashore to HMBS Pelican Coast Guard Base off the Mighty Grynner Highway.  Police said their investigations are continuing. (BT)

