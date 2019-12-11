Butler leads Heat to overtime win - Barbados Today
Butler leads Heat to overtime win - by December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019

The Miami Heat used a 22-0 run spanning the last minute of regulation and the ensuing overtime period to outlast the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 last night.

The Heat were down by six with 59 seconds left in regulation, but scored the next 22 points – the final six of regulation and the first 16 of overtime – to improve to 18-6 overall and 11-0 at home.

Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 36 points, one off the Heat rookie single-game record, Duncan Robinson scored career-high 34, Bam Adebayo finished with a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Rookie De’Andre Hunter helped keep Atlanta in the game with a career-high 28 points. Trae Young backed Hunter with 21 points and nine assists for the Hawks, who lost to the Heat for the third straight time this season.

Joel Embiid had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, as the Philadelphia 76ers also remained unbeaten at home with a 97-92 win over Denver.

Tobias Harris added 20 points, Matisse Thybulle had 13 and Al Horford 11 as the Sixers improved to 13-0 at Wells Fargo Center, their best home start since winning 22 in a row in 1966-67.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Nikola Jokic added 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Gary Harris also scored 14 points while Paul Millsap had 10 for Denver, which lost Jamal Murray to a hip injury in the first quarter.

The Charlotte Hornets made key conversions on offense down the stretch to pull out a 114-107 victory against the visiting Washington Wizards.

Devonte’ Graham had a big second half on his way to scoring 29 points, Terry Rozier had 17 points and Miles Bridges finished with 16 points for the winners.

Rui Hachimura had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which lost its fourth straight road game. Bradley Beal added 16, and Ish Smith chipped in 13.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead Portland to an easy 115-87 victory over the New York Knicks.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for Portland, which won for just the second time in its past five games. Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons added 16 points apiece, and CJ McCollum had 13.

Julius Randle scored 15 points and Mitchell Robinson added 14 for the Knicks, who lost their 10th consecutive game. New York fell to 0-2 under Mike Miller, the former college and G League coach who took over on an interim basis after the firing of David Fizdale.

