Lodge dethrone Combermere to lift Under-19 title - Barbados Today

Man-of-the-Match Kwame Patton produced a top score of 41 runs to lead Milo Lodge School to the 2019 Barbados Cricket Association Schools’ Under-19 title against last year’s champions Nicholls Baking Combermere today at Wanderers Club.

The rain-affected 40 over match was reduced to 22 overs and commenced around 1.p.m. after Lodge won the toss and elected to bowl.

Combermere, known for producing several outstanding Barbados and West Indies cricketers over the years, posted 118 for six thanks mainly to a knock of 43 runs from Seth Agard batting at number three.

In response, Lodge who last won the title in 2014, slumped to 28 for four, but recovered well and registered a winning total of 121 for six.

Patton stroked four boundaries and a six in his innings and along with Johan Layne who made an unbeaten 27, including a lovely six that secured victory for his team.

Opener Hakeem Perryman and Javere Callender contributed 11 runs each as well to Lodge’s overall total.

Victorious coach Clifton Phillips said a lot of hard work went into their preparation and that the boys deserved to win on the day.

“The guys really put a lot of work into what they were doing, and it is good that it all came together for the finals. I think we have a very balanced side; all departments are well served and once we performed to the standard that I expect I believed we could have taken the tournament,” Phillips said.

For spectators at Wanderers Club, home to West Indies Test captain Jason Holder and opener Kraigg Brathwaite, it may have seemed as though Lodge were done and dusted being down four wickets with less than 30 runs on the board.

But coach Phillips said he knew the depth of his batting was capable of denying the Combermerians bragging rights to the trophy which they have captured numerous times over the years.

“We have a lot of batting and the two guys who bat at ten and eleven are the two guys that have been there during the season opening the batting. So, I thought we had what it took, and I am happy to see a guy [Patton] who nobody really knows came through and got the Man-of-the-Match,” he said.

Jaden Leacock scored 33 runs and provided good support for Agard, while Romario Roach added 12 runs for Combermere.

Pace bowler Devon Stephenson and spinner Tennyson Roach were the pick of Lodge’s bowling attack with two wickets each.

While Lodge tried not to give away too many extras, Combermere’s bowlers were untidy and gave away 16 including nine wides, five-leg byes and two byes.

Shayon Blenman captured three wickets from five overs for 24 runs for Combermere while Jaden Leacock took two and Kai Rollins picked up one.

