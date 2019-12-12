Dancehall wins at Hennessy . . . Patrons all about favourite acts - Barbados Today

Regional rising dancehall stars satisfied their fans with a torrent of their popular hits, when FAS7STAR staged the 2019 edition of Hennessy Artistry on the Beach.

Unfortunately, the local acts struggled to generate the same energy and interest as their Caribbean counterparts. They had little impact and the disinterested audience were not even inclined to close the substantial gap between themselves and the stage.

Among the early local performers were Walkes and Mole. The latter was joined by Jus D for a performance of their collaboration Thump Up. SK fared a little better as he pulled on his dancehall repertoire including the witty Lie-abetics.

Shane E was the first act to truly get patrons engaged. He was smooth in his delivery of Blessings A Flow and The Dream. The crowd went wild when he launched into the popular Gone Sleep. He was followed by Bugle who, though solid with favourites like Nuh Compatible, Don’t Worry and the upbeat Rasta Party, was not as explosive as he usually tends to be. Barbadian artistes Superstar and Bugle traded tune for tune during the set.

Prince Swanny took the level all the way up. The Trinidadian star has become a huge hit on the local scene within the past year and he did not disappoint. His stage presence was on point and he delivered a top shelf performance. The audience got even more riled up when Shane E returned to the stage and they teamed up for their hugely popular collaboration Ztekk Bomber.

Medz Boss also made a special guest appearance with Fear We in his set. LRG got in on the action with Chargie. Prince Swanny was dynamic and his adoring fans went insane from the first strains of Up in Her. Fuelled by the desire to get closer to their favourite artiste, eager fans tried to tear down the high fence which separated them. However, with the quick intervention of security, the barricades were quickly re-hoisted, and they quickly conceded that they would not get as close to the stage as they wanted to.

Uptop Boss singer Teejay closed out the show. Diehard fans were unbothered by the drizzles of rain and stayed rooted in place. Among the big tracks performed were Grimy, Shub Out, and Owna Lane. Though he held his own, he did not come close to creating the pandemonium which Prince Swanny generated.

The deejays did a commendable job in building the vibe. Surf Rat and Menace especially were in ripping form. (STT)