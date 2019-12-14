Barbados men's rugby team finished third overall - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Barbados men’s rugby team finished third overall - by December 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 14, 2019

JetBlue Barbados Men’s Rugby team finished third overall at the 2019 Rugby Barbados World Seven’s played over the past two days at Kensington Oval.

As the curtain came down on the fourth edition for the tournament, Barbados came in the top three behind the Men’s Open Division Champions Atlantis from Philadelphia and runners-up Roots Rugby.

That bronze medal performance is Barbados’ best result ever achieved in the tournament having won three of five matches played. They were victorious against St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Dead Pelicans from North California.

The team  lost to top two teams Atlantis who played all five of their matches undefeated and Roots who won four.

Barbados coach Joe Whipple said he was satisfied with how the team played especially against strong opposition like Atlantis.

“…we started two seventeen and an eighteen-year-old, so we are by far the youngest team out here. So, it speaks well, the young boys I thought did a good job and thought our attacking was spot on. We made a lot of tackles, we wanted to build our defense and we did that. This team is progressing, and it is getting younger so that is a positive sign,” Whipple said.

On the second and final day of competition Barbados featured in two games. First against Roots Rugby but lost 14-12 in what was a keenly contest exchange that turned out to be a heartbreaker for the home lads after a bad judgement call made by the referee.

Barbadian defender Dario Stoute known for his speed and physicality was brought down by Darian Walcott of Roots Rugby, but the referee failed to reward a penalty.

Had the right decision been made and Barbados scored the penalty worth five points then they would have captured silver instead of bronze.

Despite that setback, the Bajan lads who came fourth overall last year, returned much stronger and hammered Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force 40-12 during their final encounter of the day.

A total of 16 countries from the Caribbean, United States of America and Canada competed this year.

Unlike the males who played a round robin format to decide the winner, the females had a championship match and American Rugby Professional Training Centre emerged champions 19-12 against Rugby Quebec. Third position went to LeadHership Angels of the United States.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

PPDD responds to Standard & Poor’s upgrade

The People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PPDD) has responded to Standard & Poor’s upgrade to Barbados’...

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019

Twenty-three-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh is the Miss World 2019. The St Thomas native radiated with charm and purpose as...

Residents reminded to employ licensed security guards

As some Barbadians prepare to stage fetes for the yuletide season, they are being reminded that the security guards they...

BNOCL helping Barbados achieve 2030 energy goal

Starting next year, a total of 300 people within the Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) will receive photovoltaic...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the region. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy at...

Police investigate fatal shooting

Barbados has recorded its 48th murder. Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

GOVT advisor, blaming DLP, slams upgrade criticism

One of Government’s main economic minds has dismissed comments by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) leader Verla...

Row over – Utility’s agreement on tanks, tankers, HQ

The long-running dispute between the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and Innotech Services over the latter’s...

Resolution in impasse between BAMC and unions

The almost year-long rift between management of the Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd (BAMC), and its workers’...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share