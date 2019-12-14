False notes warning - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

False notes warning - by December 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 14, 2019

The Central Bank of Barbados is urging shoppers to be vigilant, but says there’s no need for undue concern about the circulation of counterfeit money.

The bank’s statement comes in the wake of a widely-circulated post on social media which shows four $20 notes with the same serial number.

Deputy Director, Currency at the Central Bank Octavia Gibson confirmed the bank is aware of the post and said the money was fake.

“While we have not examined the notes in question, I am comfortable saying that the notes in the photo are counterfeit because every Barbadian banknote has a unique serial number. If you receive two notes with the same number, that is a red flag, “ she said.

Gibson however noted that there has not be an increase in the number of fake notes but issued a general caution to Barbadians to be vigilant.

“While we have not recorded an uptick in the number of fake notes so far this season, we know that at times of the year when there is an increase in cash in circulation, there can also be an increase in counterfeiting,” said Gibson,  “That is why we issue advisories at Christmas and Crop Over.”

She further stressed that overall incidences of counterfeiting are small but said Barbadians could authenticate their notes by accessing information from the Central Bank’s website and social media pages to learn what to look for.

“Even with periodic increases, the level of counterfeiting in Barbados is quite low. Nevertheless, we know that no one wants to lose out. That is why we make these online resources as well as printed materials available free of cost to persons who want them. We encourage everyone to use them. Learn the security features and then check your money as soon as you receive it.”

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6
8 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Police investigate fatal shooting

Barbados has recorded its 48th murder. Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue...

New strategic focus to push tourism product

A focus on quality product development will be critical to the continued success of the region’s tourism industry, says a...

Drive to keep out “meth”

Months after an international student was caught by police with one of the world’s most psychedelic drugs in his...

#BTEditorial – Rallying to an improving Windies outfit

The West Indies might not have come out as winners in the just-ended T20 International series against heavyweights India, but...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

GOVT advisor, blaming DLP, slams upgrade criticism

One of Government’s main economic minds has dismissed comments by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) leader Verla...

Row over – Utility’s agreement on tanks, tankers, HQ

The long-running dispute between the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and Innotech Services over the latter’s...

Resolution in impasse between BAMC and unions

The almost year-long rift between management of the Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd (BAMC), and its workers’...

UN check early next year for major conference

A United Nations advance team is expected here early next year to assess the island’s preparation for hosting a major UN...

Insurance coverage available to fishermen

Fisherfolk in Barbados and other Caribbean countries could soon be able to access third party insurance coverage for their...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6