UPDATE: Two people drown at Welches Beach - Barbados Today
UPDATE: Two people drown at Welches Beach - by December 15, 2019

December 15, 2019

Two people are dead in a suspected drowning incident at Welches Beach in Christ Church on Sunday, police say.

The victims have been identified as Nioca Howard, 27, and her son Nico Roach, 5, of Emerald Park West, Six Roads, St Philip.

Around 4:15 pm, a caller to the police reported that two people appeared to have drowned while swimming.

The police responded and discovered the two bodies.

Police say beachgoers saw the woman and child in a shallow area of the water and pulled them to the beach before trying to resuscitate them.

Medical personnel visited the scene and the two were pronounced dead.

Two people drown at Welches Beach

Two people are dead in what police are calling a drowning incident at Welches Beach. Police say the victims are believed to...

