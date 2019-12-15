UPDATE: Two people drown at Welches Beach - Barbados Today

Two people are dead in a suspected drowning incident at Welches Beach in Christ Church on Sunday, police say.

The victims have been identified as Nioca Howard, 27, and her son Nico Roach, 5, of Emerald Park West, Six Roads, St Philip.

Around 4:15 pm, a caller to the police reported that two people appeared to have drowned while swimming.

The police responded and discovered the two bodies.

Police say beachgoers saw the woman and child in a shallow area of the water and pulled them to the beach before trying to resuscitate them.

Medical personnel visited the scene and the two were pronounced dead.