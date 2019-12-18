Roach denies assault charges - Barbados Today
Roach denies assault charges

Colville Mounsey
Article by
December 18, 2019
December 18, 2019

A Britton’s Hill, St Michael man was released on $3000 bail today after he denied assaulting a man and woman on separate occasions. Mitchell David Curtis Roach, 39, of Brittons New Road pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mark Simmonds and occasioning him actual bodily harm on November 2, 2019.

The bicycle repairman also pleaded not guilty to assaulting and occasioning actual bodily harm on Chantelle Springer on December 17, 2019. However, he admitted to damaging a cellular phone belonging to Springer on the same date.

During the sitting in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, it was revealed that the accused and Springer shared the same home. Magistrate Douglas Frederick ordered the pair to return to court on Friday so that he could be satisfied that living arrangements have been sorted out.

