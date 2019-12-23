Less than expected . . . Limerz Cruise had its kinks - Barbados Today
Less than expected . . . Limerz Cruise had its kinks

December 23, 2019

Limerz Cruise promised Seventh Heaven, but it failed to eclipse the precedent set in previous editions. While some diehard fans would have been over the moon just to see the popular Jamaican artiste Shenseea live, many seemed underwhelmed by the total package.

Shanta Prince was the first live act on stage at just before 1 a.m. and despite performing some of her popular tracks like Drip and Rude Gal, she struggled to capture the audience’s attention. Within her set she included some covers like Lady Saw’s Man Ah De Least and even then, she was barely able to get a rise out of the audience.

Though Shenseea delivered a sound performance, some fans may have felt cheated. It seemed far too long before the anxious crowd was able to see the headline act.  Though satisfying, her time on stage was not enough after having to wait so long for her to emerge.

Her engaging set included some of her popular tracks like the risqué Foreplay, Tie Me Up, Sheng Yeng Anthem, Blessed and Trending Gyal. In addition to her own tracks, she paid homage to her countrymen Aidonia and Vybz Kartel. To the delight of her screaming fans, she got up close and personal when she sat on the edge of the stage during her performance. Shenseea involved the audience, inviting some eager fans to the stage for a dance off, but that failed to have the desired impact.

Even after her departure, those thirsty for more entertainment remained rooted on the spot. They would have felt a sense of relief when Trinidadian DJ Duchess moved onto the ‘wheels of steel’ and showed that she had what it took to satisfy the local audience. She started her session with some hyped local dub tracks that immediately caught patrons’ attention. She held their focus and immersed herself completely when she moved from the stage to party among them. It was crazy vibes from the introduction of Problem Child’s Nasty Up. They followed her every directive and even when she told them to take off their shoes and wave them in the air, that they did. At one point she climbed atop the scaffolding, giving her a bird’s-eye view of the moderate crowd. She was a saving grace in the entire production.

Also in the DJ line-up were DJ Diamond and DJ Level Vibes. Patrick the Hypeman successfully kept the partygoers amped in his session. (STT)

