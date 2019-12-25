‘Quieter’ city sidewalks this christmas - Barbados Today

Scores of Barbadians flocked to The City in the customary last-minute Christmas Eve rush for gifts, despite a notable decrease in foot traffic to the shops.

But businesses, ranging from vendors to department stores, welcomed the shopping surge in the final commercial hours of the holiday season.

From as early as 8 a.m., Swan Street in particular was abuzz with the sound of vendors advertising bags, shoes, hats and toys, with linen and Christmas decorations now well out of the way.

Well-known vendor, Roger Goodridge, owner of the Don Toy City, said sales were good for him, because he prices his toys below market prices so that “poor people could enjoy themselves for Christmas”.

He also took the opportunity to thank the Government for relaxing rigid policies on vending, allowing many of his counterparts along Swan Street to ply their trade.

Goodridge told Barbados TODAY: “As a professional vendor, I have a permit for this alley.

“Many of the other vendors don’t have permits, but the Prime Minister and her cabinet allowed the vendors to get a dollar and they [vendors] have come here and behaved themselves and listened to the police.”

He added that business had only started increasing over the last few days.

But another City vendor who goes by the name Sweet Tangerine described this year’s Christmas Season as “relatively slow”.

She said: “Even though today is the last, I’m hoping that sales would pick up.

“Compared to previous years, sales are not coming as quickly as you would like.

“They’re trickling in but I look forward still to getting some sales today.”

Most shoppers indicated that they did not intend to splurge on Christmas Eve but were instead focused on buying select gifts for their children, spouses and siblings.

“I’m just getting a gift for my son. That is it. There are a lot of people on the road, but I won’t let that stop me,” Marlon Haynes told Barbados TODAY as he sifted through Cave Shepherd’s electronic department.

Dizai Worrell, a snow cone vendor making the rounds on Swan Street, also reported slow sales this year. He however observed this Christmas, Barbadians were becoming more interested in his alcoholic snow cone flavours.

“The sun is always working in my favour. I can’t speak for the others, but it has been okay and I’ve been blessed,” remarked the optimistic entrepreneur.

“At the moment, people are buying more alcoholic flavours than anything. I have a flavour called the ‘Bashy Grinch’ that a lot of people have been supporting.

“I only brought it out this season and it has been going well. Bajans call it the Christmas ‘spirit’ and I’m guessing they just want to relax a little bit from all of the hustling and bustling of the season.”

In more established stores, like Woolworth, business has been bustling every day since last Friday.

But according to managing director Martin Bryan, preliminary indications are still pointing to a drop in revenue when compared with last season.

“I think it’s the economy,” said Bryan, who explained that even with a comprehensive marketing strategy, the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme has continued to take its toll.

He added: “Everybody’s wallets have been pinched because of BERT.

“It was a necessary evil, but the reality is that all your taxes have gone up including land, water, and bus fare so you have a lot less disposable income.

“It’s just signs of the time. So we may end off the year on a slight low and hope that 2020 will be bearable.

At the country’s premiere department store, Cave Shepherd, store coordinator Mark Clarke also reported an influx of customers from last Friday with the heaviest sales in the perfume and toy departments.

City merchants praised citizens as well as the Royal Barbados Police Force for maintaining order and good behaviour in the capital. [email protected]