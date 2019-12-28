Improvements coming for District Hospital - Barbados Today

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020.

During a press conference today at River Bay, St Lucy, where the first event for We Gatherin’ will be held on January 1, 2020, Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries Raphael Grisoni announced that the rum-producing giant was gearing up to help the hospital improve its infrastructure to make the environment aesthetically pleasing and more comfortable for the 52 residents who call it home and the staff who work there.

It was just a few weeks ago that Principal Nursing Officer Francine Watson pointed out to Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, Minister of Health and Wellness Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George, who visited the hospital for its annual Christmas concert, that the facility, built in 1841, continued to be affected by sea spray that severely corroded the fence and care equipment.

At the time, Watson said she was optimistic that with the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 initiative, much needed assistance would be given to the hospital from local non-governmental agencies and overseas entities.

Today, Grisoni said a monetary donation – the amount of which he did not disclose – would be given to the hospital to fund a maintenance and upgrade programme.

“We will also give resources – manpower with our staff. So 150 people [staff members] during a full day would be beautifying the plant, mainly painting; there will be some electrical works; there will also be planting and beautification of the hospital. So, it is not only a cheque and we walk away. It is greater a gesture than just a simple cheque,” he explained.

Grisoni, who said that Mount Gay was pleased to partner with the St Lucy Parish Organizing Committee to assist with the execution of its We Gatherin’ initiatives, indicated that the company would disclose more on how it planned to assist the hospital early next month.

Member of Parliament for St Lucy Peter Phillips said the investment in the district hospital was part of a larger vision for We Gatherin’ 2020 which would allow Barbadians and those who care about Barbados to give of their resources – time, expertise, materials or cash – to support and develop the country’s healthcare system.

“I have no doubt that many Barbadians here and abroad also want to contribute in a meaningful way, and the Government of Barbados is streamlining the process that would allow them to do so, and I’m pleased to say that St Lucy will lead the way in Barbados’ philantrophy efforts,” Phillips said.