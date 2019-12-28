Trash trucks to be retrofitted - source - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Trash trucks to be retrofitted – source - by December 28, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
December 28, 2019

Not a single new garbage truck has made it onto the roads since they arrived here nearly a week ago as workers baulk at changes in the way the vehicles are operated, Barbados TODAY has learned.

Four days after Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) Chairman Rudy Grant promised they would start clearing the country’s mounting piles of garbage, the trucks have reportedly remained parked with no word on when they might get to work.

An official source disclosed: “As far as I know, there was no formal meeting set up and as far as I know, the trucks are not on the road yet.

“The Minister and the chairman, even before the union got involved were trying to get some issues with the trucks sorted out.” The source declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The official told Barbados TODAY the left-hand drive vehicles, which came with changes to the usual configuration of SSA trucks, are now to be retrofitted.

The source explained: “It is just that the trucks have issues and the Minister and the chairman are trying to get them sorted out.

“The cab cannot hold three persons and they have to retrofit the trucks with a third seat.

“The steps that would usually be at the back are on the side so they are trying to retrofit them as well.”

The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) have demanded an urgent meeting with the chairman to discuss the workers’ concerns about the trucks.

Efforts to reach Minister of the Environment and National Beautification Trevor Prescod throughout the day were unsuccessful.

When Barbados TODAY reached the SSA chairman, he said he was not in a position to comment at the time and asked to be
contacted later in the day. But numerous calls to Senator Grant since then have gone unanswered.

There is now no word on a revised date on which the trucks will hit the road.

But the chairman told the Senate on Monday the ten new garbage trucks which landed at the Bridgetown Port last Saturday would be on the road by evening.

“The trucks will not be painted. The trucks will just have the decal and the trucks will get to work,” Senator Grant told lawmakers.

But by the next day, the would-be operators were already expressing concern about the vehicles which SSA mechanics reportedly had not been allowed to inspect.

In response, Prime Minister Mia Mottley took to Starcom Network radio to declare she was willing to engage SSA in dialogue on the issues.

But by Friday, NUPW President Akanni McDowall revealed that talks were yet to occur.

“We are still awaiting that urgent meeting,” he told Barbados TODAY on Friday evening, while declining to go into further detail.

But he acknowledged that the union was only able to send official correspondence to the SSA on Friday after the Christmas holidays.

Since then, Opposition Leader Joseph Atherley has raised separate concerns about the financing arrangements surrounding the recently-acquired garbage trucks as well as the mounting pileups still affecting the country.

Atherley said: “To the extent that we do get an adequate number of trucks, will we then have the staff complement to properly service those trucks?

“We have had some layoffs in government and we anticipate further layoffs, so we may very well end up with additional trucks but not enough staff to man those trucks so that we can get regular and scheduled garbage collection.”

The ten left-hand-drive Navistar trucks out of Mexico cost $400,000 each.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share23
24 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Improvements coming for District Hospital

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020. During a press...

We Gatherin’ a likely tourism boost – BTMI

The state tourism marketing agency has touted the Government’s year-long initiative to unite Bajans at home and abroad as a...

Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’

A New Year’s Day mass picnic and concert at River Bay, St Lucy are to kick off the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 as...

Do better for nurses in 2020, says BNA head

Nurses are challenging the Government to urgently address a number of “untenable” situations plaguing the profession, as...

Hose thief on bond

A 38-year-old man who admitted to stealing a $95 hose and selling it for $7, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for...

Ward remanded on gun and drug charges

A 28-year-old man charged with firearm possession and several drug offences was remanded to HMP Dodds today. Kemar Peter...

Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard

A Christ Church man claimed he was only playing around when he squeezed the buttock of a woman while out clubbing. David...

Young woman blames Satan for causing her to steal hams

A New Orleans woman who stole two hams on Christmas Eve and today suggested she had been led astray by the devil, will have...

#YearInReview – A year of political intrigue, social ills, gains and losses

When the American, Ervin Drake, wrote the lyrics for his song It Was A Very Good Year, in 1961, Dominica’s Prime Minister...

24 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share23