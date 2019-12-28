Young woman blames Satan for causing her to steal hams - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Young woman blames Satan for causing her to steal hams - by December 28, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 28, 2019

A New Orleans woman who stole two hams on Christmas Eve and today suggested she had been led astray by the devil, will have to perform 200 hours of community service.

Khadedra Shana Lewis, 24, of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael, was jointly charged with 56-year-old Shonny Susan Philips, of 7th Avenue New Orleans, with stealing two picnic hams from Carlton A1 Supermarket on December 24. While Lewis admitted to the offence, Phillips pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 bail and ordered to return to court March 16, 2020.

According to the facts of the case, Lewis entered the supermarket with a shopping bag. She paid for items in her shopping cart but not what she had put in the bag which was tucked away under the trolley. Upon exiting the store, she was searched and the hams were discovered in the shopping bag.

When asked by Magistrate Douglas Frederick why she did it, Lewis responded: “It was probably the devil. I am sorry, I don’t do stuff like this.”

The young woman, who is not known to the court, was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service to be completed by April 24, 2020. She was also given a chiding from Frederick, who impressed on her the importance of being content with what she has.

“This is embarrassing. If you go by somebody’s house, they would give you ham. You can’t eat a whole ham. You need to learn to do without things. Christmas goes so quickly. Jesus was born in a manger with no luxuries. Christmas is about sacrifice. I hope that the embarrassment stops you from doing these things. Even the old-time shoplifters stop because people have cameras everywhere. Don’t start this,” Frederick warned. “There is a fella in prison right now for a salt bread.”

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share92
94 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Improvements coming for District Hospital

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020. During a press...

We Gatherin’ a likely tourism boost – BTMI

The state tourism marketing agency has touted the Government’s year-long initiative to unite Bajans at home and abroad as a...

Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’

A New Year’s Day mass picnic and concert at River Bay, St Lucy are to kick off the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 as...

Do better for nurses in 2020, says BNA head

Nurses are challenging the Government to urgently address a number of “untenable” situations plaguing the profession, as...

Hose thief on bond

A 38-year-old man who admitted to stealing a $95 hose and selling it for $7, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for...

Ward remanded on gun and drug charges

A 28-year-old man charged with firearm possession and several drug offences was remanded to HMP Dodds today. Kemar Peter...

Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard

A Christ Church man claimed he was only playing around when he squeezed the buttock of a woman while out clubbing. David...

#YearInReview – A year of political intrigue, social ills, gains and losses

When the American, Ervin Drake, wrote the lyrics for his song It Was A Very Good Year, in 1961, Dominica’s Prime Minister...

St James vendor decries NCC and luxury hotel

Mere weeks into the new tourist season, tension appears to be mounting between a well-established lounge chair vendor and a...

94 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share92