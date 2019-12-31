Mirchandanis can collect stock - Barbados Today
Mirchandanis can collect stock - by December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Attorney General Dale Marshall is encouraging former owners of the Liquidation Centre building on Bay Street, The City to take possession of the items being stored if they were concerned about theft.

This advice comes on the heels of reports that some of the items that were removed from the building several weeks ago were stolen.

Confirming the report and without giving detail, Marshall told journalists on Tuesday that the stolen items have since been recovered.

“It is regrettable that would have happened. A report was made to me that there was an incident that the area where the things were being stored was broken into. I think the security measures have been upped so as to eliminate that. The things that were stolen have been recovered,” he said.

“So the sooner Mrs Ram takes possession of her belongings, the better for all of us. They are her things. We have moved them out, they are still her things. So she needs to come and take possession of them. Plain and simple,” added Marshall.

Government has compulsory acquired the Bay Street property, owned by prominent businesswoman Asha Mrs Ram Mirchandani, to facilitate construction of a Hyatt Hotel on that stretch of beachfront land.

During the week of November 18, the Ministry of Housing, with the assistance of the Royal Barbados Police Force, took possession of the Liquidation Centre building and subsequently began the process of removing and storing millions of dollars in stock.

This came shortly after Mirchandani held a ‘kick-me-out sale’ in an effort to get rid of some of the merchandise.

