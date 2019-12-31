Mount Gay not worried about breathalyzer testing - Barbados Today

Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries Raphael Grisoni is welcoming the start of breathalyzer testing in Barbados on January 1, 2020.

He told members of the media during a recent interview that breathalyzer testing was long overdue in Barbados, and indicated that, as a rum producer, Mount Gay wanted its products to be enjoyed responsibly.

Grisoni said it was always hurtful to see people drinking irresponsibly.

“We are also a member of an organization called the Barbados Alcohol Industry Association and what we like to see is our product being [used] responsibly and I think the breathalyzer is a good tool. . .,” he said.

In November 2019, Minister of Transport and Works Dr William Duguid announced that come January, motorists driving under the influence of alcohol will do so at the risk of being subjected to breathalyzer testing.

As he delivered remarks during a service for the United Nations’ Day of Remembrance for Road Safety Victims, Dr Duguid said his Ministry was at an advanced stage with respect to the use of breathalyzer testing on drivers.

The Minister said the introduction of such testing would go a long way in ensuring the safety of the travelling public.

Grisoni said he was not concerned that the introduction of breathalyzer testing would have a negative effect on sales for the rum-producing company.

“I think that it’s a question of habits. As we are exporting rum, we have a kind of visibility of what’s happening in other countries in Europe or even in the United States.

“So there will probably be a time of adaptation, but in many parts of our region, people are drinking and not driving; they are taking taxis and I think it is a good opportunity for transportation services,” he said.