PM hosts reception to honour visitors who saved brothers - Barbados Today

Two visitors whose brave actions saved two young brothers from drowning at Sandy Lane, St James have been honoured by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Barbados TODAY understands that Pamela Harris and Will Farer, both British visitors, were reunited with 12 year-old Kazzeon and Devere King, 13 during a private reception at Ilaro Court on Monday.

Additionally, the boys who are avid boxing fans received the shock of their lives when they were given the opportunity to meet unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua who is vacationing in Barbados after recently regaining his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation belts.

Kizzie Sandiford, the boys’ mother confirmed the development, describing the reception as an “extremely emotional” one for her and her sons.

“It was basically about thanking the tourists who helped us with the incident that occurred on Boxing Day. Gifts were given to them thanking them and showing some gratitude,” she told Barbados TODAY.

During the reception, Kazzeon, a student of the Westbury Primary and Devere who attends the Darryl Jordan Secondary were greeted by a number of distinguished guests. They were also showered with words of encouragement from Prime Minister Mottley as well as Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment Adrian Forde, Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King and Minister of Tourism and International Transport Kerrie Symmonds.

“They were reminded that they are blessed and told that this was a time of opportunity to do greater things with their lives,” said Sandiford.

On Boxing Day, the two boys were pulled from the waters along the West Coast by the two visitors and resuscitated.

The incident has prompted discussion about the need for more Barbadians to learn CPR training and the need for SOS phones on the beaches. It has also reopened discussion about the overwhelming number of beaches inaccessible by emergency personnel because of limited windows to the ocean.

While struggling to hold back tears, Sandiford told Barbados TODAY she was touched by the kindness of the visitors, who went out of their way to assist total strangers.

“It was a bit overwhelming as well for me because it’s like you’re surrounded by so much love after coming so close to what could have been a tragic event. I don’t have as much people as I would like as a backbone and to see that there are people out there who are not family who have my back regardless,” she said.

The mother, an artist by profession, presented some of her paintings to her sons’ heroes as a token of her gratitude saying in the moment she felt “appreciated and loved”.

When asked for an update on her two boys, Sandiford said: “The boys are okay, they’re doing well. They’re still a little scared but I am trying to keep them in an upbeat spirit.”

