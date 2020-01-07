Introspection and renewed focus . . . A Silver Year for BARP - Barbados Today
I extend New Year’s greetings to all BARP members and their families.

2020 will be a year of significance for BARP as we shall celebrate our 25th anniversary on October 25, 2020.

At periods of significance it’s always useful to pause for introspection and this exercise will be done in the months preceding our anniversary. To add depth to this process, the trailblazers of BARP will play an intricate role as they will assist in recalling the birth of BARP and tracking its progress through the years to its present position.

The bridge will be launched, and the pillars cemented, thus ensuring a resolute and unshakable BARP.

During the second quarter, we shall pursue strategies to ensure that BARP returns to its original mandate of planning and executing membership activities.

BARP will intensify its membership rebuilding exercise, thus ensuring

that a platform is provided for our members to renew their membership at more convenient locations. Steps will also be taken to reactivate membership where that membership had expired. We place a high value on the delivery of service to our members and will explore new opportunities to widen our membership base.

BARP is synonymous with quality products. We shall examine avenues for the further strengthening of our brand.

As we celebrate the New Year, we will be ever cognizant of the fact that we are a member-based organization. We shall continue to examine issues that concern our members in an effort to find requisite solutions to the benefit of all.

2020 is a year of renewal, a year of change, a year of celebrations.

Happy and prosperous New Year!

Marilyn Rice-Bowen

President

