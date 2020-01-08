Weather: High-surf advisory and a small-craft warning in effect - Barbados Today

A high-surf advisory and a small-craft warning are in effect for Barbados from 6 p.m Thursday until 6 p.m. next Tuesday, January 14.

In a bulletin issued this evening, the Barbados Meteorological Services said large waves and dangerous rip currents could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, northern-eastern and south-eastern coastlines of Barbados.

It also advised sea bathers to stay out of the water during the warning period and urged that caution should still be exercised along the island’s western, north western and south western coastlines.

The Met Office explained the adverse conditions are a result of a strong high pressure system centered over the eastern Atlantic that is forecast to generate easterly to east north-easterly surface winds of 20-25 knots and easterly to east north-easterly swells peaking near 3.0 metres from around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Conditions are expected to further deteriorate late Thursday with swells expected to peak near 11 feet.