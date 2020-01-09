A mighty and celestial ‘force’ . . . RBPF Band delights at Christmas concert - Barbados Today

Even two weeks after the climax of the season, the Christmas spirit appears to be alive and well in the minds of some Barbadians.

And the Royal Barbados Police Force Band (RBPF) renewed their spirits on Sunday evening displaying the best of its musical talents at the St Matthew’s Anglican Church.

While Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley did not attend as initially expected, the distinguished line-up did not compromise on quality and left their best efforts on stage.

The programme which began around 5 p.m. was separated into three segments, each headlined by the RBPF’s Band. The award-winning group wasted no time showing off an impressive and versatile musical arsenal.

They controlled the tempo throughout the night, beginning with a melodious rendition of Oh Holy Night featuring Mike Max on Sax. This was followed by Gabriel’s Message from the St Matthew’s Church Choir and two strong performances from The Celestial Voices.

Well-known performer, Jamal Slocombe, showed off his versatility as a singer delivering a soothing rendition of Mary Did You Know in the second segment, before switching the tempo in the third with the more upbeat calypso song, Put Christ In Ya Christmas.

Throughout the night, a mix of five musical groups and artistes dominated the stage and sacrificed no talent as they shared the spotlight.

As expected, the police band brought the curtains down on the Christmas celebration. They were joined by The Celestial Voices who powerfully performed The Hallelujah Chorus, bringing a night of song and praise to a fitting conclusion. (KS)