On the big stage . . . Koffee to perform Super Bowl weekend - Barbados Today

Reggae sensation Koffee has been confirmed to perform at the inaugural Viewtopia Music Festival, which will be held at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, from January 31 to February 1.

The event is a prelude to one of the biggest events of the year – the NFL Super Bowl game.

The 19-year-old Grammy-nominated artiste, who will make her Coachella debut in April, is set to join a host of American acts, including headliners Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby.

Other acts scheduled to perform during the two-day event include Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, and Gunna, with whom Koffee has the collab, W.

Viewtopia Music Festival 2020 is billed as the biggest multi-cultural music festival in the world with more than 30 of the biggest artistes taking over Miami during the period.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 2, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are expected to headline the halftime show.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican artiste has again come up on Barack Obama’s radar.

The 44th President of the United States shared his Top 35 songs of 2019, which

On August 24, Obama posted his summer playlist, which showed Toast at number 28 and Toots and the Maytals’ classic 54-46 holding the 37th slot.

Koffee is the youngest Jamaican to ever be nominated in the Best Reggae Album category. This nomination puts her in great company with other reggae greats like Steel Pulse, Julian Marley, Third World, and Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 26, in Los Angeles

Toast has won the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association Award for Song of the Year and was featured in Jordan Peele’s hit film US. The entertainer performed the track on the late night television talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live which aired on the American network ABC on July 17. (IMC/Jamaica Gleaner and Jamaica Observer)