Grenadian jailed for robbery - Barbados Today

He described Grenada as “the best country in the world”, but Donshaine Shyan Akim Douglas will have to settle for the comfort of HMP Dodds for the next nine months.

When his trial came to an end today in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate Douglas Frederick found him guilty of robbing a visitor to the island and assaulting another almost two years ago.

The 27-year-old Grenadian had pleaded not guilty to robbing Ghandilal Pandian of a cellular phone valued $1050 and a $400 watch on February 9, 2018, as well as assaulting Maria Godja with intent to rob her.

However, the magistrate said the evidence presented by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe during the trial was “overwhelming”.

In addition, he said the fact that the convicted man’s lone witness, his girlfriend, whom he purported to be with at the time of the incident had declined to give evidence, meant he had no defence.

When asked if he had anything to say Douglas said, “There is nothing I can do now so I leave everything in your hands.”

“The evidence against you is overwhelming and this offence is a very serious one because the victims were visitors to the island. We don’t condone these kinds of things,” Magistrate Frederick told him.

“This type of offence dictates a custodial sentence. I would normally have given you 12 months in prison for this type of offence but you served a few months on remand so I will sentence you to nine months.”

Douglas was also sentenced to three months in prison for the assault charge, but that will run along with the other sentence.